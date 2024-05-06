Husband arrested in case of missing South Florida woman who disappeared in Spain

Husband arrested in case of missing South Florida woman who disappeared in Spain

MIAMI - The husband of Fort Lauderdale woman Ana Knezevich, who went missing in Spain, has been arrested.

David Knezevich was arrested Saturday at Miami International Airport for "…for his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a U.S. Citizen in Madrid, Spain on or about February 2, 2024."

David Knezevich FBI, Courtesy

Sanna Rameau, who is Ana's best friend, said, "…I am happy that there has been an arrest…We are hoping that this next chapter will bring justice and that we find answers about what has happened to Ana."

In a previous interview, Rameau said something strange happened just before she disappeared.

"There was a man that entered the building, they sprayed her surveillance cameras in her building around 9:30 p.m. She was last seen around 10 p.m.," she said.

The following day Rameau said she got a mysterious text from Ana's phone, very out of character.

"Saying that she met a man on the street the day before, that she was going to be in his house 2 hours away from Madrid and she had a connection with him she never had before," she said.

Rameau said Ana was going through a tough time as she and her husband were getting a divorce.

David is due back in federal court on Thursday.