Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week

MIAMI - Tens of thousands of people on Florida's southeast coast continue to struggle with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Across South Florida, relief efforts were quick to get underway and continue to grow.

This week, a relief drive sponsored by Sweetwater's mayor will span the two counties.

Donations will be collected on Monday and Tuesday at Dolphin Mall, between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the collection site will be moved to the Shops at Pembroke Gardens, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The relief drive is a collaboration between the Sweetwater Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police Department, American Red Cross, Gem- Global Empowerment mission, and multiple law enforcement agencies.

On Friday, Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez, Mobile Mike, and city police officers will travel to the Fort Myers and Punta Gorda area to deliver all the donations.

"They are human like us, they really need a lot, a lot, a lot of help," said Edith Izquierdo who held back tears as she dropped off supplies for Ian's victims.

"Nothing is going to be enough," she said.

For Izquierdo, those impacted feel like family. She said she went through a bad earthquake herself in Venezuela and knows the importance of neighbors lending a helping hand.

"It was extremely bad, we didn't have a house, nothing, nothing to live, nothing at all," she said.

She said it's hard to believe that the place in so much need is just about three hours away by car.

"Some of the images you see on TV really don't do it justice. When you go down into the beach where Fort Myers Beach is and the surrounding areas, you can't even believe what you're seeing, literally people on the streets that are hungry, they have no water," said Mobile Mike.

Even some of those helping out now, saving lives, weren't immune to the storm's effects.

"On the west coast, a lot of the first responders were affected themselves. They live there, they work there. Roofs caved in, houses with water six feet up to their necks, but they're still out there and they're still helping people around them," said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Deanna Miranda.

Donations that would be greatly appreciated include:

new generators

gas cans

plywood

garbage bags

first aid kits

flashlights

batteries

large boxes of sealed cans ( no single or loose items)

new blankets, air mattresses, sleeping bags, tarps

tools (hammers, drills, wrenches, etc.)

cleaning supplies (disinfectant wipes/sprays)



They will not be accepting clothing or used items. Everything must be boxed and labeled.

Goya Foods has committed to donating a trailer filled with food items and Home Depot will be donating flashlights along with other supplies.