Hurricane Helene prompts school, business, office closures. Here's what is open and closed during the storm
MIAMI — As Hurricane Helene continues its northern track with an expected landfall Thursday evening in Florida's Big Bend area, many school districts, businesses, and offices closed their doors for the day.
Here is what is open and closed as the storm approaches Florida. CBS News Miami will continue updating this list of closures as the NEXT Weather team monitors the storm.
School closures
Due to Hurricane Helene's intensification, several colleges and universities announced class cancellations and other student-related closures.
Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade Public Schools decided to remain open on Thursday. However, all outdoor activities are being moved indoors, including afterschool care.
Broward County
Broward Public Schools closed all campuses on Thursday but are expected to reopen on Friday, the district stated. It included before and after-school care, after-school activities, field trips, and evening events and classes.
Monroe County Public Schools
According to Monroe County Public Schools' Facebook page, all schools and district offices are closed on Thursday but are expected to reopen on Friday.
University of Florida
The University of Florida offices are closed and classes were canceled for Thursday. They will reopen on Friday 7 a.m. All academic and student-related activities, including online schooling, were also canceled during this time. UF stated that online students who live in the storm's path beyond the Gainesville campus should contact their instructors to discuss special accommodations.
Essential UF employees should check with their supervisors regarding scheduling. Also, UF Health hospitals and clinical practices are continuing normal operations, UF noted.
Florida State University
Florida State University closed its Tallahassee campus on Wednesday and it will remain that way until 11 p.m. Sunday. FSU stated it expects to resume normal operations on Monday.
University of South Florida
The University of South Florida canceled all classes for Thursday and Friday. It will resume normal operations on Monday. Additionally, all USF campuses will be closed through at least Friday.
USF also has its own hurricane guide for students and faculty to keep on hand ahead of the storm.
University of Central Florida
In anticipation of Hurricane Helene, the University of Central Florida suspended campus operations and canceledl classes, including those online, on Thursday. UCF stated it plans to resume operations on Friday at 6 a.m.
"We are not depopulating campus," the university stated.
Florida Gulf Coast University
At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Gulf Coast University closed its campus to all operations, including classes and events. FGCU stated the university will remain closed on Thursday and will announce operational plans for Friday later that afternoon.
Florida A&M University
On Tuesday, Florida A&M University announced that classes were canceled on Thursday, and that all academic operations were suspended to accommodate any potential disruptions caused by the storm. The university is expected to reopen Friday, FAMU stated.
Government closurest
According to the Florida Department of Management Services, 29 of the 61 counties placed under emergency declaration by Gov. Ron DeSantis have announced closures this week:
- Alachua: Wednesday through Thursday
- Bradford: Thursday through Friday
- Citrus: Wednesday through Thursday
- Clay: Wednesday through Friday
- Dixie: Thursday through Friday
- Duval: Thursday through Friday
- Franklin: Wednesday through Friday
- Gadsden: Wednesday through Friday
- Gilchrist: Wednesday through Friday
- Hamilton: Thursday through Friday
- Hernando: Wednesday through Thursday
- Hillsborough: Thursday through Friday
- Jackson: Thursday through Friday
- Lafayette: Thursday through Friday
- Lee: Thursday through Friday
- Leon: Wednesday through Friday
- Levy: Thursday through Friday
- Liberty: Thursday through Friday
- Madison: Thursday through Friday
- Manatee: Thursday through Friday
- Pasco: Thursday through Friday
- Pinellas: Wednesday through Thursday
- Putnam: Wednesday through Friday
- Sarasota: Wednesday through Thursday
- Suwannee: Thursday through Friday
- Taylor: Wednesday through Thursday
- Union: Thursday through Friday
- Wakulla: Wednesday through Friday
- Washington: Thursday through Friday
Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Helene, the City of Tampa stated all of its offices will be closed starting Thursday to allow city staff "to focus on emergency response efforts as the storm approaches." Additionally, garbage, recycling and waste collection will be suspended on Thursday for both residential and commercial properties.
These closures are also expected to impact DMV services, according to the Department of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). However, "some driver license and motor vehicle services are offered by county tax collectors or license plate agents and may not be impacted by the FLHSMV office closures," the agency noted. For information related to those instances, visit their respective websites.
Road and travel closures
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is encouraging drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com to be on alert for potential closures and detours.
Just before noon on Thursday, the Sarasota Police Department shared on X that the John Ringling Causeway is closed west of Bird Key due to conditions brought about by Hurricane Helene.
Additionally, the north entrance to Siesta Key at Siesta Drive is closed and drivers are advised to use the Stickney Point Bridge on the south end of the key until it's deemed unsafe.
Tampa International Airport has suspended operations due to Hurricane Helene and will reopen "when safe to do so."
For specific agencies operating in your area, visit their websites for the latest updates.
Tallahassee International Airport also closed on Thursday and will reopen when it is safe to do so.
Hospitals and health services
OneBlood, an Orlando-based nonprofit, shared on its website that donor centers and mobile blood drives with its Big Red Bus ended early Wednesday at the following locations:
- Crestview, Florida
- Douglas, Georgia
- Fort Walton, Florida
- Marianna, Florida
- Panama City, Florida
- Pensacola, Florida
- Tallahassee, Florida
- Thomasville, Georgia
The Cancer Specialists of North Florida shared on X that their offices in Clay, Fleming Island, Riverside and Northside will all close on Thursday starting at 12 p.m., while their remaining offices will close later that afternoon at 2 p.m.
Will Publix stay open?
Publix, the Florida-based grocery chain found across the state, stated all its stores are currently open during normal business hours and will provide updates on its online status tool as it continues monitoring Hurricane Helene.
Theme parks remain open for now
Disney World shared on its website that park officials are "closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and cast members."
Universal Studios also stated its theme parks remain open at this time but Volcano Bay is closed on Thursday. Officials are also monitoring the storm.