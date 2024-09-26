Hurricane Helene prompts school, business, office closures. Here's what is open and closed during the storm

MIAMI — As Hurricane Helene continues its northern track with an expected landfall Thursday evening in Florida's Big Bend area, many school districts, businesses, and offices closed their doors for the day.

Here is what is open and closed as the storm approaches Florida. CBS News Miami will continue updating this list of closures as the NEXT Weather team monitors the storm.

School closures



Due to Hurricane Helene's intensification, several colleges and universities announced class cancellations and other student-related closures.

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Public Schools decided to remain open on Thursday. However, all outdoor activities are being moved indoors, including afterschool care.

Broward County

Broward Public Schools closed all campuses on Thursday but are expected to reopen on Friday, the district stated. It included before and after-school care, after-school activities, field trips, and evening events and classes.

Parents and students. Please read the latest @browardschools operational update. pic.twitter.com/34vQ1TLNGe — Broward Schools (@browardschools) September 25, 2024

Monroe County Public Schools

According to Monroe County Public Schools' Facebook page, all schools and district offices are closed on Thursday but are expected to reopen on Friday.

University of Florida

The University of Florida offices are closed and classes were canceled for Thursday. They will reopen on Friday 7 a.m. All academic and student-related activities, including online schooling, were also canceled during this time. UF stated that online students who live in the storm's path beyond the Gainesville campus should contact their instructors to discuss special accommodations.

Essential UF employees should check with their supervisors regarding scheduling. Also, UF Health hospitals and clinical practices are continuing normal operations, UF noted.

Florida State University

Florida State University closed its Tallahassee campus on Wednesday and it will remain that way until 11 p.m. Sunday. FSU stated it expects to resume normal operations on Monday.

FSU's Tallahassee campus will close on Wed., Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. ET, until 11 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 29, due to Tropical Storm Helene. FSU expects to resume normal business operations at 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Visit https://t.co/LxTBNwO7HI for information and updates. — Florida State University (@FloridaState) September 24, 2024

University of South Florida

The University of South Florida canceled all classes for Thursday and Friday. It will resume normal operations on Monday. Additionally, all USF campuses will be closed through at least Friday.

USF also has its own hurricane guide for students and faculty to keep on hand ahead of the storm.

University of Central Florida

In anticipation of Hurricane Helene, the University of Central Florida suspended campus operations and canceledl classes, including those online, on Thursday. UCF stated it plans to resume operations on Friday at 6 a.m.

"We are not depopulating campus," the university stated.

Florida Gulf Coast University

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Gulf Coast University closed its campus to all operations, including classes and events. FGCU stated the university will remain closed on Thursday and will announce operational plans for Friday later that afternoon.

Florida A&M University

On Tuesday, Florida A&M University announced that classes were canceled on Thursday, and that all academic operations were suspended to accommodate any potential disruptions caused by the storm. The university is expected to reopen Friday, FAMU stated.

Government closurest

According to the Florida Department of Management Services, 29 of the 61 counties placed under emergency declaration by Gov. Ron DeSantis have announced closures this week:

Alachua: Wednesday through Thursday

Bradford: Thursday through Friday

Citrus: Wednesday through Thursday

Clay: Wednesday through Friday

Dixie: Thursday through Friday

Duval: Thursday through Friday

Franklin: Wednesday through Friday

Gadsden: Wednesday through Friday

Gilchrist: Wednesday through Friday

Hamilton: Thursday through Friday

Hernando: Wednesday through Thursday

Hillsborough: Thursday through Friday

Jackson: Thursday through Friday

Lafayette: Thursday through Friday

Lee: Thursday through Friday

Leon: Wednesday through Friday

Levy: Thursday through Friday

Liberty: Thursday through Friday

Madison: Thursday through Friday

Manatee: Thursday through Friday

Pasco: Thursday through Friday

Pinellas: Wednesday through Thursday

Putnam: Wednesday through Friday

Sarasota: Wednesday through Thursday

Suwannee: Thursday through Friday

Taylor: Wednesday through Thursday

Union: Thursday through Friday

Wakulla: Wednesday through Friday

Washington: Thursday through Friday

Due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Helene, the City of Tampa stated all of its offices will be closed starting Thursday to allow city staff "to focus on emergency response efforts as the storm approaches." Additionally, garbage, recycling and waste collection will be suspended on Thursday for both residential and commercial properties.

These closures are also expected to impact DMV services, according to the Department of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV). However, "some driver license and motor vehicle services are offered by county tax collectors or license plate agents and may not be impacted by the FLHSMV office closures," the agency noted. For information related to those instances, visit their respective websites.

Road and travel closures

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is encouraging drivers to download the FL511 app or visit FL511.com to be on alert for potential closures and detours.

Just before noon on Thursday, the Sarasota Police Department shared on X that the John Ringling Causeway is closed west of Bird Key due to conditions brought about by Hurricane Helene.

The John Ringling Causeway is closed west of Bird Key, per @MyFDOT.



The north entrance to Siesta Key (at Siesta Dr) is closed as well due to unsafe conditions.



You may utilize the Stickney Point bridge on the south end of the key until it is deemed unsafe. #Sarasota #helene pic.twitter.com/AXqKeua1iG — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 26, 2024

Additionally, the north entrance to Siesta Key at Siesta Drive is closed and drivers are advised to use the Stickney Point Bridge on the south end of the key until it's deemed unsafe.

Tampa International Airport has suspended operations due to Hurricane Helene and will reopen "when safe to do so."

🚨 TPA TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS DUE TO HELENE 🚨



🫡 We will close to the public at 2 a.m. Thursday and reopen when safe to do so



✈️ Check directly with your airline for flight updates



⛈️ TPA is not a shelter



📲 Stay tuned to our social media for the latest



1/2 pic.twitter.com/6MSfKhaJNj — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) September 25, 2024

For specific agencies operating in your area, visit their websites for the latest updates.

Tallahassee International Airport also closed on Thursday and will reopen when it is safe to do so.

Hospitals and health services

OneBlood, an Orlando-based nonprofit, shared on its website that donor centers and mobile blood drives with its Big Red Bus ended early Wednesday at the following locations:

Crestview, Florida

Douglas, Georgia

Fort Walton, Florida

Marianna, Florida

Panama City, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida

Thomasville, Georgia

The Cancer Specialists of North Florida shared on X that their offices in Clay, Fleming Island, Riverside and Northside will all close on Thursday starting at 12 p.m., while their remaining offices will close later that afternoon at 2 p.m.

A message regarding Hurricane Helene & current office closures.



We hope everyone stays safe! pic.twitter.com/7sptcAWjh7 — Cancer Specialists of North Florida (@_CSNF) September 25, 2024





Will Publix stay open?

Publix, the Florida-based grocery chain found across the state, stated all its stores are currently open during normal business hours and will provide updates on its online status tool as it continues monitoring Hurricane Helene.

Theme parks remain open for now

Disney World shared on its website that park officials are "closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and cast members."

Universal Studios also stated its theme parks remain open at this time but Volcano Bay is closed on Thursday. Officials are also monitoring the storm.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort.



For more information and FAQs, visit https://t.co/Om4v3XkbTA pic.twitter.com/p3okxxGyA4 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 25, 2024