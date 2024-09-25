Broward public schools to close Thursday because of Hurricane Helene

Broward County Public Schools on Wednesday night announced their campuses will be closed Thursday as Hurricane Helene approaches Florida.

This includes before and after-school care, after-school activities, field trips, and evening events and classes.

And the Redefining Our Schools Community Meeting scheduled for Thursday at Miramar High School will be rescheduled to a later date.

"BCPS is working closely with Emergency Management officials to monitor the track of the storm and its potential impact on Broward County," the district said Wednesday.

An update regarding Friday's operations will be provided Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade schools will remain open and the ones in Monroe County and Palm Beach County will close Thursday.