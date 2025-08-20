Hurricane Erin's path threatens South Florida with dangerous rip currents

Hurricane Erin remains a Category 2 as of the 5 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center as it pushes away from the coast of North Carolina.

The NEXT Weather team said while South Florida did not receive any direct impacts, it's coastline will be affected.

Surf and rip current risks elevated in South Florida

Erin remains a large hurricane as it continues to push north in the Atlantic.

While it will not make landfall in the U.S., it will continue to bring indirect impacts to the U.S., including here in South Florida, where the rip current risk will remain high through Saturday evening.

Higher surf will also be possible for areas along the east coast stretching from Palm Beach County through the Mid-Atlantic. Beachgoers are cautioned against swimming at most U.S. east coast beaches due to life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Tropical storm warnings are currently in effect for North Carolina and Virginia. A storm surge up to 4 feet will be possible along the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Bermuda is under a tropical storm watch.

Erin is expected to turn to the northeast on Thursday and east-northeast on Friday into the weekend.

On the forecast track, the center of Erin will move over the western Atlantic between the U.S. east coast and

Bermuda through early Friday, and then pass south of Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday.

Life-threatening rip currents are likely in surf zones along Florida's Atlantic coast. CBS News Miami

Forecasters track two more Atlantic systems

Elsewhere in the Tropics, the CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking two areas in the Atlantic.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 70% chance of development over the next 7 days.

Shower and thunderstorm activity has become a bit more concentrated in association with the wave which is located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend while it moves near or to the north of the northern Leeward Islands.

Out in the far eastern Atlantic, another tropical wave located a couple of hundred miles to the southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands has a 40% chance of development over the next 7 days.

This system does not have a well-defined center. Environmental conditions appear marginally favorable for additional development over the next day or so while the system moves west-southwest at around 15 mph. A short-lived tropical depression could form. By the end of the week, environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development.

Neither of these areas poses a threat to South Florida or the U.S. at this time, but the NEXT Weather team will continue to monitor and provide updates over the coming days.

contributed to this report.