Hundreds gather in Aventura to show support for Israel

Hundreds attended a pro-Israel rally in Aventura on Monday afternoon. CBS News Miami

AVENTURA - A night of solidarity for Israel, following the Hamas attack over the weekend that's being considered one of the most violent incidents in Israel's history.

"One of the worst atrocities in Jews since the Holocaust," said Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, Consul General of Israel.

The attacks left hundreds of innocent people dead, injured and unaccounted for.

One attendee at the Aventura rally told CBS News Miami that his nephew, a doctor who was called to help during the attacks, is missing.

"We don't know nothing, there's no way to locate him. His iPhone is dead, we're trying everything, everything humanly possible and we can't find him. We don't know if he's dead or alive," said Jeffrey Ludmir.

People of all ages, races and religions gathered in the plaza of the Waterways Shoppes in Aventura, many holding flags and signs in support of Israel.

"It's been very sad, it's really been devastating. We're all worried for our families that are there, our friends that are there, our families that were called back into the service to support the state of Israel," said Dani Mizrachi.

Leaders from both the local and state level speaking to the crowd, proclaiming their solidarity.

"The Jewish community has been a pillar of support in my life, and I appreciate it. As a congresswoman, I will continue to stand unwaveringly behind Israel," said Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

"On behalf of Governor Ron DeSantis and our administration I join each and every one of you as we pray for Israel and its people," said Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Marie Nuñez.

The Aventura rally, a peaceful demonstration, and a passionate plea for an end to the violence.

There's another pro-Israel rally expected to happen Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Holocaust Museum in Miami Beach.