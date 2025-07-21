Human rights groups allege "inhumane" conditions at South Florida immigration facilities

A coalition of human rights organizations released a report Monday alleging that conditions at three immigration detention facilities in South Florida are "inhumane," with claims that detainees are overcrowded, denied medical care and subjected to degrading treatment—accusations the facility operators firmly deny.

The report, published by Human Rights Watch, Americans for Immigrant Justice, and Sanctuary of the South, outlines disturbing allegations about the Krome Detention Center, the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami, and the Broward Transitional Center.

Detainee alleges medical neglect, harsh conditions

Harpinder Chauhan, a deported former detainee from England, shared his experience with CBS News Miami after being returned to the United Kingdom on June 6, 2025.

"There was no lack of human dignity or the situation that we were in," Chauhan said. "It's soul-destroying."

Chauhan, who said he had lived legally in the United States for nine years on an investor visa, was picked up by ICE agents on February 11 for theft of sales taxes—a charge he said he was already repaying.

"We are not criminals here; we are people waiting on a process," Chauhan said.

He said he was first taken to Krome and later transferred to FDC Miami, where he described extreme conditions.

"My room didn't have AC. Sometimes I'd lie on the floor just to gasp the cold air through the door. We'd be locked in the cell five days at a time," he said.

Chauhan also alleged the toilet in his cell did not work and claimed he was denied medication for multiple health conditions, including heart disease, pancreatitis and diabetes. He said he later collapsed after being moved to the Broward Transitional Center.

"Eventually I collapsed about 5 days after the arrival there," said Chauhan.

Advocates describe degrading treatment

Belkis Wille, associate crisis and conflict director with Human Rights Watch, contributed to the report and said detainees described being forced to eat in humiliating conditions.

"I interviewed two men who were put in this position, both of them who spoke about how deeply degrading it was that they had to essentially eat like animals," Wille said.

"People told us they were held in mass overcrowded cells and conditions they had limited access to basic hygiene, showers, bathrooms, soap even," Wille added.

GEO group denies allegations

In response, a spokesperson for the GEO Group, which operates the Broward Transitional Center, issued a lengthy statement denying the accusations.

"GEO strongly denies these allegations. We are proud of the role our company has played for 40 years to support the law enforcement mission of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)," the statement read in part.

The company emphasized that its facilities are not overcrowded and offer around-the-clock medical care, access to legal and family visitation, religious accommodations, and accredited healthcare services.

"Our contracts also set strict limits on a facility's capacity. Simply put, our facilities are never overcrowded," the company said.

The operator of Krome Detention Center told Human Rights Watch it could not comment publicly on the specifics of its engagement.

CBS News Miami reached out to ICE for comment but has not received a response.