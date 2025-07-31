Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. DeSantis declares Aug. 1 "Hulk Hogan Day" in Florida, orders flags at half-staff

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Professional wrestler and WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at the age of 71
Professional wrestler and WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at the age of 71 02:22

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered Florida and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff on Aug. 1 in honor of professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who died at age 71 on July 24 of a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, in the Tampa Bay area. 

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was a longtime Florida resident and a cultural icon whose outsized persona made him a household name, despite a career later marred by controversy.

"His larger-than-life personality will be missed," DeSantis wrote in a statement, adding that Hogan "was an icon for many who grew up in the '80s and '90s as well as today. He was a true Floridian through and through."

Hulk Hogan: a WWE hall of famer

Hogan was born in Augusta, Georgia, but moved to Tampa at a young age.

He began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to international fame after joining the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice — first in 2005 and again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order.

In honor of his legacy, DeSantis proclaimed Aug. 1, 2025, as "Hulk Hogan Day in Florida." 

Flags will be lowered at the state Capitol in Tallahassee and at all state and local buildings throughout Pinellas County from sunrise to sunset, the governor said.

Hulk Hogan's sex tape and racist slurs

While Hogan's career brought him fame and admiration, his later years included a highly publicized lawsuit and backlash over racist remarks.

In 2016, a Florida jury awarded Hogan more than $115 million in damages after Gawker Media published a sex tape involving him and the wife of his then-best friend.

The court battle unearthed footage of Hogan using racial slurs in the mid-2000s while referring to his daughter's Black boyfriend. WWE fired him after the leak of the tape, which included a racist rant.

Hogan later said his language was a reflection of his upbringing in a "rough" South Tampa neighborhood.

In August 2015, he became emotional during a televised interview on ABC's Good Morning America, where he apologized and asked fans for forgiveness.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue