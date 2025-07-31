Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan's cause of death was a heart attack, medical examiner says

Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack last week, according to a Florida medical examiner's report released Thursday.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, previously had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, the report from the District Six Medical Examiner said.

Hogan, 71, was pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after medics arrived at his home in Clearwater, Florida to answer a call about a cardiac arrest on the morning of July 24, police said. First responders arrived at his house around 9:50 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Hulk Hogan rips his shirt as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE's long history, known for both his larger-than-life personality and his in-ring exploits. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

Hogan won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

WWE said in a statement posted on social media after his death was announced that Hogan was "one of pop culture's most recognizable figures." The agency credited Hogan with helping the WWE "achieve global recognition in the 1980s" and shared condolences for his "family, friends, and fans."