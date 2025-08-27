How to get around new delays at the Golden Glades

New lane at Golden Glades Interchange eases traffic for southbound drivers

New lane at Golden Glades Interchange eases traffic for southbound drivers

New lane at Golden Glades Interchange eases traffic for southbound drivers

One section of South Florida's biggest and busiest interchange is getting long-awaited congestion relief.

Traffic backups are common on weekday mornings from the southbound Turnpike/eastbound Palmetto Expressway ramp to southbound I-95 at the Golden Glades Interchange.

Drone 4 frequently spots cars trying to squeeze into the one-lane entrance to southbound I-95 during the morning rush hour.

Truckers face daily safety concerns

"Lots of construction, lots of lane closures," said Ian Ducan, who recently navigated the interchange in his big rig.

"It's difficult to see a car, especially when you have a car swerving right in front of you and stops short," Ducan said.

New ramp open, but limited

Over the summer, a new exit ramp from eastbound State Road 826 and the Turnpike opened to access I-95. However, ongoing construction currently limits it to just one lane.

"It's temporary, as crews work to widen the roadway," said Manny Espinal, a resident engineer with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Espinal said the one lane will eventually become three—likely within the next few years.

Temporary pattern prioritizes safety

"This current traffic pattern allows crews to perform work efficiently while maintaining the safety," Espinal said.

To avoid the bottleneck, drivers can use the same ramp from the Turnpike to southbound I-95 but continue on to NW 7th Avenue. From there, head south to NW 151st Street and turn left to access I-95.

More upgrades still to come

Additional improvements are also in the works. The Turnpike will gain another lane entering the interchange, along with a dedicated third lane on the left side to connect to the southbound I-95 express lanes.

The entire Golden Glades Interchange Improvement Project is expected to be completed by 2031.

Drivers can view an interactive map of the project and sign up for weekly email alerts at go-ggi.com.