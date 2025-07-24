How to activate location-based weather alerts on the CBS News app

Did you know the CBS News app can send you automatic weather alerts for your specific location?

It's just one of the many ways the NEXT Weather team is keeping you safe and ahead of the storm.

Here's how to enable CBS News Miami weather notifications on your phone or tablet:

Make sure you have the latest version of the CBS News app downloaded by going to the app store and searching "CBS News." After downloading and launching the app, tap the "continue button." Then select the specific topics you would like news alerts for. Make sure you toggle on the "Miami" button at the very bottom of the screen to get local alerts from CBS News Miami.

Tap "continue" and "allow notifications." Once you are within the app, tap on the gear icon in the top right-hand corner. Tap on "manage Alerts & Notifications." Toggle on "Local Weather Alerts." Tap "allow while using the app"

Now, the next time any form of severe weather moves into your specific area, you will get an automated alert sent straight to your phone.