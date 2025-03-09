House party turns deadly early Sunday in Lauderdale Lakes

Broward detectives say an argument escalated into a deadly shooting around midnight on Sunday in Lauderdale Lakes. Two men were found shot outside the home.

Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, BSO district detectives and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a reported shooting at a house party near the 3000 block of NW 35th Street in Lauderdale Lakes.

They discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside the residence and immediately bagan life-saving measures.

Paramedics took the men to a local hospital where one man, 33-year-old Antoninne Scotsman, was pronounced dead.

The second man is still recovering from non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.