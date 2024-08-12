Hot, humid across South Florida, chance for rain increases mid-week

MIAMI - All of South Florida is under another heat advisory on Monday, from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., as "feels like" temperatures are forecast to reach 105 to 109 degrees.

It will be very hot and humid on the first day back to school for Broward County students. The National Weather Service recommends that everyone take the necessary precautions to avoid heat illness and heat exhaustion.

A few showers moved across parts of South Florida during the early morning hours. A shallow plume of Saharan dust will move into South Florida during the day which will lead to some hazy skies. The drier air will keep the chance of rain low but spotty storms will still be possible in the afternoon. While most of the rain will be focused over the inland areas, some storms may back build eastward towards the metro areas in the late afternoon and evening.

As high pressure builds in, the weather pattern will remain similar on Tuesday. It will be another sizzling day with highs soaring to the low 90s and "feels like" temperatures in the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity. Although we will have Saharan dust lingering over the area, there will be plenty of low-level moisture that could spark scattered storms mainly over the interior in the afternoon.

As the Saharan dust plume begins to dissipate on Wednesday, the chance of rain will start to increase gradually heading into late week. The ridge of high pressure will also start to break down as a frontal boundary will drop across the southeastern U.S. which could potentially stall out over northern Florida. This will allow for more moisture and a southerly flow late week that could enhance the chance of storm coverage.

Temperatures will remain hot in the low to mid-90s every day and heat indices will continue to soar to the 100s likely prompting more heat advisories.