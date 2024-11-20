Homestead woman challenges landlord over disputed charges

MIAMI - A Homestead woman is locked in a dispute with her former landlord, alleging she was wrongfully billed for damages and unpaid rent after moving out of her apartment.

Jenessalee Cisco, who lived at The Landings at Coral Town Park using a Section 8 voucher, said she was stunned to receive a bill of over $2,000 in February for alleged damages and unpaid rent-related charges, months after she had vacated the unit in November.

"I was completely shocked," Cisco said. "I've never been through this."

Cisco insists she left the apartment clean and even hired a professional cleaner before moving out. She says she attempted to schedule a walkthrough with the property manager but claims it never happened.

The charges included $800 for a stove and $600 for bathtub resurfacing. Reviewing photos provided by the landlord, Cisco questioned the claims. "These are images of the stovetop; to me, it looks fine. The bathtub looks clean," she said.

The situation was further complicated when Cisco discovered the landlord had mailed the initial claim notice in December to her former address, leaving her unaware of the issue until February. Despite repeated calls to resolve the matter, she says she was met with a "runaround."

In May, Cisco found out through her credit report that the landlord had sent the bill to collections, with the amount reduced to $1,558. Feeling overwhelmed, she sought help from Legal Services of Greater Miami.

"This can't be a surprise to people," said Alexandra Lasher, an attorney with the organization. "Just finding it on a credit report is a breach of that kind of proper procedure."

After reviewing Cisco's case, Lasher's team reached out to the landlord. Following weeks of inquiries, the property's title manager responded on November 15, stating that steps were being taken to remove Cisco from collections.

Miami-Dade County's Public Housing Department also investigated and confirmed to Cisco and reporters that she was in "good standing." They added that the housing voucher program had paid December charges but did not specify the details.

For now, Cisco feels cautiously optimistic. "I feel a little more at ease because I feel like I have somebody advocating for me," she said.

Legal experts, including Lasher, emphasize the importance of tenants documenting every interaction and transaction with landlords to avoid similar disputes. "I recommend having almost everything in writing," said Lasher.

"Take everything down, start making sure that you have documents in order to support you should this come to a dispute. We always hope that this can be avoided, but it's always good to be prepared."

The landlord has promised to provide confirmation once Cisco is officially removed from collections, leaving her hopeful for a resolution soon.