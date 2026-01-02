Watch CBS News
Miami-Dade man faces attempted murder charge for beating man in head with metal object, police say

By
Steven Yablonski
A Miami-Dade man has been arrested and is facing attempted murder charges after Homestead police say he got into a fight with another man and beat him in the head with a metal object on New Year's Day.

Homestead police said they responded to the 300 block of West Mowry Drive on New Year's Day to investigate reports that a man was suffering from a severe neck and head injury.

f3e802d0-e94e-4ae1-ab04-13586d1cdd97.png
Urbano Berdugo Homestead Police Department

That victim, according to police, was airlifted to Jackson South Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Homestead Police Department detectives from the General Investigation Unit also responded to the scene, and after investigating they charged 38-year-old Urbano Berdugo with attempted murder.

Police said that the investigation showed Berdugo got into a physical fight with the victim. According to the police report, a witness said Berdugo pulled a metal object from inside his sleeve and struck the victim in the head.

No other information was immediately available.

