Homestead Man Claims Million Dollar Prize In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - A Homestead man claimed a million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Alexander Ramirez, 48, won the big money from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

He chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Ramirez purchased his winning ticket at a Kwik Stop store, at 1582 Northeast 8th Street in Homestead. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling it.

The $20 game GOLD RUSH LIMITED launched September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The game's overall odds are 1-in-2.65.

