Suspect shot by deputy after allegedly pointing rifle following armed carjacking, MDSO says

An armed carjacking suspect was transported to the hospital Monday night after being shot by a Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy, officials confirmed.

According to MDSO, just before 8:55 p.m. Monday, Nov. 3, deputies responded to a call about an armed carjacking in the area of SW 279 Street and SW 127 Avenue involving three suspects.

When deputies arrived, the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle and ran away from the scene. During a foot pursuit of the suspect, MDSO said one deputy fired his service weapon, striking one of the suspects who was allegedly armed with a rifle.

The deputy began lifesaving measures until Miami Dade Fire Rescue arrived and transported him to the hospital, MDSO said. The suspect's condition hasn't been released, but authorities said he's stable.

No other injuries were reported.

MDSO said two firearms were also recovered from the scene.

The names of the suspects have not been released, but authorities told CBS Miami that all three were teens.

The investigation continues.