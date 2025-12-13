Hollywood residents warn e‑bikes are making Broadwalk more dangerous

Residents in Hollywood are raising concerns about electric bikes and scooters on the city's popular Broadwalk, despite local ordinances banning motorized devices in the area.

CBS News Miami observed several riders using e‑bikes and scooters along the path on Friday, even though signs clearly prohibit them. Human‑powered bicycles remain common, but residents say the growing presence of e‑bikes makes the area more dangerous.

"It just seems like they are going pretty fast, and it's amazing that we haven't had a tragedy," said George Pancol, who lives nearby.

City rules limit motorized devices

City rules allow only human‑powered devices on the Broadwalk, and riders must operate them safely. Hollywood police told CBS News Miami that violators can receive civil citations.

"It's tough to enforce it. It would be nice if we could, but you just can't have someone here 24/7," Pancol said.

Some riders acknowledge restrictions

Some e‑bike users acknowledge the restrictions.

"I believe we cannot be here, but I know that, and I don't do that," said Erika Eias, who rides an e‑bike elsewhere.

Residents like Michel Desilets worry authorities aren't doing enough.

"I think the authorities accept it. To me, they don't care too much," he said.

Accident data shows rising injuries

Hollywood Fire Department data shows there have been 136 bike‑related accidents on the Broadwalk this year.

While the department doesn't distinguish between traditional bikes and e‑bikes, a source told CBS News Miami that many of the trauma injuries involve electric bikes.