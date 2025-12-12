E‑bikes spark safety fears on Hollywood Broadwalk amid limited enforcement Hollywood residents say e‑bikes are creating dangerous conditions on the Broadwalk, where riders continue to zip through crowds despite signs banning motorized devices. Police can issue citations, but residents argue enforcement is limited and the rules are widely ignored. Some, including a blind pedestrian who walks the Broadwalk daily, worry that a serious accident is inevitable if riders don’t slow down or stay off the path.