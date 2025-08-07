Watch CBS News
Video shows flames tearing through Hollywood police SUV as 911 call captures incident

Sergio Candido
Video shows flames engulfing Hollywood police SUV as 911 call captures moment fire is reported
Video shows flames engulfing Hollywood police SUV as 911 call captures moment fire is reported 01:35

A marked Hollywood Police SUV caught fire early Thursday morning in a Kendale Lakes neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an emergency response and sparking an investigation into what caused the blaze.

The incident happened around 12:02 a.m. near 4500 SW 139 Court, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies from the Hammocks district arrived to find the police vehicle engulfed in flames but unoccupied. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) crews responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

Video and a 911 call captured the dramatic incident

Video from the scene shows flames shooting through the roof of the cruiser. A 911 dispatch call captured the initial alert: "PD vehicle on fire. Advising a Hollywood PD vehicle. Unknown if it's occupied."

No injuries were reported, but investigators said it's still unclear what sparked the fire. Some grass underneath the vehicle was also scorched.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is leading the investigation. Authorities have not said whether nearby vehicles were damaged.

