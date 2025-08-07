Video shows flames tearing through Hollywood police SUV as 911 call captures incident

A marked Hollywood Police SUV caught fire early Thursday morning in a Kendale Lakes neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade, prompting an emergency response and sparking an investigation into what caused the blaze.

The incident happened around 12:02 a.m. near 4500 SW 139 Court, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies from the Hammocks district arrived to find the police vehicle engulfed in flames but unoccupied. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) crews responded and were able to extinguish the fire.

Video and a 911 call captured the dramatic incident

Video from the scene shows flames shooting through the roof of the cruiser. A 911 dispatch call captured the initial alert: "PD vehicle on fire. Advising a Hollywood PD vehicle. Unknown if it's occupied."

No injuries were reported, but investigators said it's still unclear what sparked the fire. Some grass underneath the vehicle was also scorched.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is leading the investigation. Authorities have not said whether nearby vehicles were damaged.