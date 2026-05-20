Hollywood police cruiser heavily damaged in violent crash overnight

An investigation is underway in Hollywood after a police cruiser was heavily damaged in a violent crash with another vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the crash occurred in the area of North Ocean Drive and Hollywood Boulevard.

Video from the scene showed the Hollywood police cruiser with its airbags deployed, and both doors from the driver's side of the vehicle were removed.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was also heavily damaged in the crash.

It's unclear what led up to the crash, and it's unknown if anyone was transported to the hospital or how severe injuries were.

Crews at the scene said a search had been underway, with a helicopter and police K-9s being involved.

"I saw the cops racing down here from Young Circle towards this way and get over here and this this car overturned and demolished," Gary Winthrop said. "I guess they're looking for someone, and they have the dogs out."

Northbound lanes of Ocean Drive remain closed while crews continue to clear debris from the scene, but southbound lanes have been reopened

No other information has been released.