Controversial condo project gets green light in Hollywood despite pushback from residents

Hollywood city leaders approved a controversial condo project late Wednesday night, meaning the city commission will now change the land designation on Ocean Drive so a high-rise can be built on the land.

This comes despite pushback from city residents. About three-dozen people signed up for public comment during a meeting on Wednesday.

The project, however, which sits at 1301 S. Ocean Drive, can now be home to a proposed high-rise condo.

Residents voice opposition

Clive Taylor, a lifetime resident, and others opposed development on city‑owned land, even though Hollywood said it could bring in about $1 billion throughout a 99‑year land lease.

"Can you leave one space left? Can we just have this little — we're not asking for much," Taylor said.

Park space to remain untouched

Hollywood city officials said Harry Berry Park, as well as its parking lot, will remain untouched.

"Improvements will occur to Harry Berry Park, but no real substantive development, no building will occur there. That area will be preserved as open space and enhanced for public benefit," Hollywood Chief Planner Anand Balram said.

Opponents of the project said they want a public vote on the project, and don't want the decision to be left up to politicians.

"If it's that important, let us decide. Since we own this, the politicians don't own this land. The citizens own this land. Just let us vote on it and let the people decide instead of you deciding," Taylor said.