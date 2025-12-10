Oceanside land parcel near Hollywood Beach Community Center sparks contentious condo development battle

An oceanside parcel of land where the Hollywood Beach Community Center sits is at the center of a contentious battle between those who want to develop it and others who want to leave it alone.

Hollywood city commissioners must decide if the land — at 1301 S. Ocean Drive — can be home to a proposed high‑rise condo.

"People see this as more overdevelopment on the barrier island, which is a very sensitive piece of land, and it's not that wide. I mean, from where we're standing, if you look, you can see the ocean, and you can see the intracoastal," said opponent Clive Taylor.

Residents voice opposition

Taylor, a lifetime resident, and others oppose development on city‑owned land, even though Hollywood says it could bring in about $1 billion throughout a 99‑year land lease.

"Can you leave one space left? Can we just have this little — we're not asking for much," Taylor said.

Commission decision expected tonight

The Hollywood City Commission will decide tonight whether to change the land use for the parcel.

"All that we're discussing today is really whether the use of residential is appropriate for the lands located at 1301," said Hollywood Chief Planner Anand Balram.

Park space to remain untouched

The city says nearby Harry Berry Park and its parking lot will remain.

"Improvements will occur to Harry Berry Park, but no real substantive development, no building will occur there. That area will be preserved as open space and enhanced for public benefit," Balram said.

Calls for public vote

Opponents argue the decision should not be left to politicians.

"If it's that important, let us decide. Since we own this, the politicians don't own this land. The citizens own this land. Just let us vote on it and let the people decide instead of you deciding," Taylor said.