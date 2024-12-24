Holiday weather forecast: Warming trend will continue

MIAMI - Today will be much like yesterday, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 70s. Most areas will remain dry, with just a chance for a stray shower.

Christmas will feature similar conditions during the day. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but the sky will be mostly cloudy. A few showers will be possible, but the higher rain chances will arrive Christmas night.

Holiday forecast preview CBS News Miami

Daily isolated showers will remain a possibility through Saturday. An upper lee disturbance creeping in for the weekend may lead to a higher chance for rain on Sunday.