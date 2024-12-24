Watch CBS News
Holiday weather forecast: Warming trend will continue

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida weather for Tuesday 12/23/24 7:30AM
South Florida weather for Tuesday 12/23/24 7:30AM 00:30

MIAMI - Today will be much like yesterday, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 70s. Most areas will remain dry, with just a chance for a stray shower. 

Christmas will feature similar conditions during the day. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but the sky will be mostly cloudy. A few showers will be possible, but the higher rain chances will arrive Christmas night. 

3-day-holiday-forecast-preview.png
Holiday forecast preview CBS News Miami

Daily isolated showers will remain a possibility through Saturday. An upper lee disturbance creeping in for the weekend may lead to a higher chance for rain on Sunday. 

KC Sherman
KC Sherman

KC Sherman joined CBS News Miami as a weekend morning meteorologist in April 2023 but she is no stranger to the Sunshine State. Prior to joining the CBS News Miami team, she worked at WINK-TV, the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers.

