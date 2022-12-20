Holiday stress, sights, smells may trigger migraines

MIAMI - Migraines can be a debilitating problem for millions of Americans, and the stress, sights, and even smells of the holiday season can actually trigger serious episodes

Darienne Segura-Katz loves to host big family gatherings during the holidays, but last year, the wife and mom had to cancel because of her pain.

"I was supposed to do Thanksgiving. I couldn't because I was in such bad shape," she said.

Like many women, she first experienced migraines in her 40s. Doctors also diagnosed her with a nerve condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia.

"Electric shocks through half of my face to the point that I could not do anything," Segura-Katz said.

Dr. Shae Datta is the Director of Cognitive Neurology at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. She treats Segura-Katz and says she sees more migraine patients this time of year.

"Because of the increased number of triggers we have in terms of food and stimuli and stress and travel is another big one," she said.

Even bright holiday lights and the strong smell of scented candles can trigger migraines, so Dr. Datta says prevention is key. Hydrate, especially when traveling. Try to sleep at least 7 hours a night, and moderate food and alcohol intake. Sulfates in wine are often a trigger.

Segura Katz modified her behavior to manage stress. She uses prescription medications and gets regular Botox injections.

"It basically stops the pain receptors from overfiring," said Dr. Datta.

Segura Katz wants other people to know migraine are treatable and she's putting herself first during the holidays to keep migraines at bay.

Doctors say people who have more than 15 headaches a month may be suffering from migraines and could benefit from treatment. And women are more likely than men to experience migraines.