Ho Ho Ho!: Santa Claus, Miami Fire Rescue bring the Christmas spirit to save the holidays for students

MIAMI - Firefighters are used to saving lives, but on Wednesday, they may have saved the holidays for some very special students.

Santa and his friends from Miami Fire Rescue getting a hero's welcome at Watch Me Grow Learning Center.

They were there to spread cheer to children in need.

"I think it's very cool that there's an organization that thinks of our kids," said parent Rosy Marenco.

But before Santa could make their holiday wishes come true, his helpers were busy packing up toys at a nearby workshop.

The "elves" were actually City of Miami Firefighters.

"A lot of them here have worked 24 hours and are ready to go home, but before they go home they come here to the toy sorting to put toys in bags for the kids," said Alex Martinez with the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association.

The City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue along with the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association have been doing this for over 70 years and usually provide toys to 750 children.

"It's fantastic. It allows us to give back to kids in the community," said Martinez.

"They are so excited to see the firetruck and see Santa. For some kids, it's the only Christmas they have."

The firefighters don't just volunteer their time.

Many also donate their own money to pay for some of the gifts.