Hit-and-run leaves man dead near Redland, authorities say

A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning near Redland in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded around 5 a.m. to the 21300 block of SW 187th Avenue after reports of a man lying in the roadway, according to MDSO.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are continuing to gather information, the sheriff's office said.