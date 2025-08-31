Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run leaves man dead near Redland, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning near Redland in Southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded around 5 a.m. to the 21300 block of SW 187th Avenue after reports of a man lying in the roadway, according to MDSO.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation and are continuing to gather information, the sheriff's office said.

