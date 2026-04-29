Highway 41 Fire threatens structures as wildfire smoke could impact parts of Miami-Dade, Broward

A large wildfire burning inside Everglades National Park in South Florida is continuing to rage, and officials are warning that flames are now starting to threaten structures and smoke could soon billow into parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

According to the latest information from the National Park Service (NPS), the Highway 41 Fire in west Miami-Dade has grown to a staggering 6,700 acres and is still 0% contained.

It's burning in the northeastern corner of Everglades National Park and is located south of U.S. Route 41 (Tamiami Trail) and east of Shark Valley.

Smoke and flames from the Highway 41 Fire burning inside Everglades National Park in west Miami-Dade. Everglades National Park/Facebook

Flames are visible from Tamiami Trail as well as parts of Florida's Turnpike, and the orange glow seen early Wednesday morning is also lighting up the thick plumes of black smoke that have been filling the sky.

The NPS has closed parts of Everglades National Park, and that includes several businesses in the area like Coopertown Airboats, Safari Park and Gator Park.

According to the latest information from officials, at least eight structures are now being threatened by the Highway 41 Fire.

Smoke from the Highway 41 Fire burning inside Everglades National Park in west Miami-Dade. Everglades National Park/Facebook

Tamiami Trail remains open at this time, but officials are urging drivers to use caution in the area, reduce speeds and use low-beam headlights in smoky conditions.

It's also advised to allow for extra travel time and be alert of emergency crews in the area who are continuing to try and extinguish the fire.

Officials also warned that road closures may be implemented if conditions in the area worsen.

Smoke from Highway 41 Fire may impact parts of Miami-Dade, Broward counties

While flames from the Highway 41 Fire are still contained within Everglades National Park, impacts from the blaze could affect area of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

"It's all about the wind, right? The wind has lightened up," CBS News Miami NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said.

The wind is expected to change directions, and that will lead to impacts across portions of South Florida.

"Some of that smoke may start to move into parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties as we head into later (Wednesday) as the winds will be shifting more out of the south and then eventually out of the southwest (Thursday)," Gonzalez continued.

And, unfortunately, there's no rain in the forecast to help out the fire crews working to put out the Highway 41 Fire.

Through Wednesday morning, the wind will keep the wildfire smoke to the south and west. Then smoke is expected to move toward the west and eventually the northwest later on Wednesday.

With the wind shifting to the north and northeast later on Wednesday night, that will then allow smoke from the Highway 41 Fire to start to move into parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

More details of the Highway 41 Fire will be posted on the NPS website.