"Highway 41 Fire" burns 420 acres in Miami-Dade, officials monitoring newly sparked wildfire

Crews are monitoring a newly sparked wildfire burning in southwest Miami-Dade County late Monday night, with limited details available as firefighters continue to assess the situation.

The blaze, now being called the "Highway 41 Fire," was discovered just after 9 p.m. in an area west of Tamiami Trail and Krome Avenue.

Officials say the fire has already burned an estimated 420 acres.

As of Monday night, much of the information remains preliminary, with visuals from the scene showing active flames and smoke, but few confirmed details about containment or potential threats.

Authorities say more information is expected Tuesday from the National Park Service, which is assisting in monitoring the fire.

It's unclear at this time what sparked the wildfire or whether any evacuations or road closures have been ordered.

CBS Miami will continue to update this developing story as more details become available.