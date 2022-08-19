High school teacher, coach of slain Miaimi-Dade Detective Echaverry remember him as a kind, dedicated person

MIAMI - A little more than 10 years ago, a quiet but skilled athlete graduated from John A. Ferguson High School. He would later become Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar Echaverry.

He died Wednesday after being fatally shot Monday night when he went to arrest an armed robbery suspect.

"I was shocked, devastated, crushed, it's a sad, sad situation," Jose Novas said.

Novas was Echeverry's baseball coach. He recognized Echaverry's sportsmanship and drive to work hard.

"Three years of being on this field for many hours to get the team where it needed to be, he was a dedicated player, a dedicated selfless," said Novas.

Echaverry played an infield position and his talent helped the team win the Greater Miami Athletic Conference Championship.

"Beat Columbus 5-4 in the finals," Novas said.

That love for baseball would stay with Echaverry for a life. He was often photographed at Marlines games and for some years, he came back to his old high school to help young athletes condition.

"He would work out with us, so I saw him for a few more years before he became an officer," Novas said.

For such a talent, he often didn't say a whole lot back then, but people knew his passion for the pastime.

"What I remember about him is that he was very kind, very quiet, he loved baseball," Heidy Gonzalez, his former English teacher said.

The Falcons community join Echaverry's family in mourning and hold his memory in their hearts.

"Definitely a role model, anybody who sacrifices for the safety of others is somebody who you want to aspire to be," Novas added.

Those who spoke to CBS4 said they feel he still had so much more to give, but they're certain his legacy will serve to inspire for generations to come.