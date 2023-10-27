Hialeah teen accused of killing his mother has been charged as an adult

MIAMI - A Hialeah teen accused of murdering her mother, whose body was found next to her 14-day-old baby, will face a murder charge as an adult.

A Miami-Dade Grand Jury has indicted the 13-year-old for First Degree Murder which places his case into adult felony court system. He will not be facing the death penalty.

The murder happened the night of October 12th.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 200 block of West 79th Place after 911 received a call from the 13-year-old who said he had just killed his mother.

CBS News Miami is not identifying the teen due to his age.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 39-year-old Irina Garcia in her bedroom, it was lying next to a crib with a 14-day-old baby inside. The infant was not harmed. Police said Garcia had been stabbed multiple times.

"She lived there with a kid who was 13 years old. He was part of a normal family. I never saw arguing or police there before. This is a very calm area. This is the first time I have seen something like this happening. This is the first time I have seen this many police around," said neighbor Marianella Lafaurie at the time.

Police took the teen, who is an 8th grader at the iMater Academy Middle School in Hialeah, into custody.

The woman's husband, who is a truck driver, was away on business.

Police said they had no history with this family.