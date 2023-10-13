Hialeah mother of newborn murdered, teen son charged

MIAMI - A mother of a newborn was murdered Thursday night in Hialeah, police suspect the killer was her own son.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 200 block of West 79th Place after 911 received a call from a 13-year-old who said he had just killed his mother.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 39-year-old woman in her bedroom, it was lying next to a crib with a 14-day-old baby inside. The infant was not harmed.

Police took the teen, who attends the iMater Academy in Hialeah, into custody. He's been charged with second degree murder.

The woman's husband, who is a truck driver, was away on business. He's now heading home.

Investigators are now working to learn what led up to the woman's death.

"We cannot say why this happened. We can say that he called 911 and advised what he did. From what I understand there were no other calls to the apartment and people here said he was a good kid and as far as we know there were no mental health issues. We just don't know why he did this. This is heartbreaking, I never would have imagined something like this, a 13-year-old child taking his mother's life. It is a sad story," said police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Police said they have no history with this family.