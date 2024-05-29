Watch CBS News
Hialeah police shoot car theft suspect at traffic stop

By Nadirah Sabir

CBS Miami

MIAMI – Hialeah police say they were trying to pull over a vehicle they suspected was stolen on Tuesday night.

A confrontation ensued, possibly with someone inside the vehicle.  

The officer ended up shooting their weapon. The person was hurt. Their injuries are described as not life-threatening.

When there is a police-involved shooting, the FDLE steps in to determine in part just what happened in the moments leading up to the officer firing their gun. 

Nadirah Sabir

