Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Jr. announces resignation after more than 25 years in public service

After more than 25 years in public office, including a term as mayor since 2021, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Jr. announced Monday he will resign on April 27, 2025, citing growing family responsibilities.

In a letter addressed to residents, city officials and municipal employees, Bovo reflected on his time in office, celebrated key achievements during his tenure and said the time had come to prioritize his family.

"Recent new family responsibilities impact my ability to continue serving as your full-time mayor," Bovo wrote. "While this decision has been an extremely difficult one, it is necessary to support my family at this time."

Highlighting accomplishments

Bovo highlighted a number of accomplishments under his administration.

"Hialeah today is one of the safest cities in the United States," he wrote. "We have restored the pride of all those that collaborate to provide services to our residents as well as those who have come to invest and create opportunities."

Gratitude and optimism for the future

Bovo expressed deep gratitude to the residents of Hialeah, his colleagues on the City Council and his family, crediting their support as the foundation of his public service.

"I could not have served my beloved city if not for the sacrifice and love of my family," he wrote. "It is now time to reciprocate their unselfish support."

He also expressed confidence in the city's administrative team and elected leaders, assuring residents that the transition will be handled with care and professionalism.

Bovo added that he plans to remain engaged in community matters and looks forward to Hialeah's upcoming centennial celebration.

"May God bless the City of Hialeah and the residents that call it home," he concluded.