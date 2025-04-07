Watch CBS News
Local News

Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Jr. announces resignation after more than 25 years in public service

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

After more than 25 years in public office, including a term as mayor since 2021, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo, Jr. announced Monday he will resign on April 27, 2025, citing growing family responsibilities.

In a letter addressed to residents, city officials and municipal employees, Bovo reflected on his time in office, celebrated key achievements during his tenure and said the time had come to prioritize his family.

"Recent new family responsibilities impact my ability to continue serving as your full-time mayor," Bovo wrote. "While this decision has been an extremely difficult one, it is necessary to support my family at this time."

Highlighting accomplishments

Bovo highlighted a number of accomplishments under his administration.

"Hialeah today is one of the safest cities in the United States," he wrote. "We have restored the pride of all those that collaborate to provide services to our residents as well as those who have come to invest and create opportunities."

Gratitude and optimism for the future

Bovo expressed deep gratitude to the residents of Hialeah, his colleagues on the City Council and his family, crediting their support as the foundation of his public service.

"I could not have served my beloved city if not for the sacrifice and love of my family," he wrote. "It is now time to reciprocate their unselfish support."

He also expressed confidence in the city's administrative team and elected leaders, assuring residents that the transition will be handled with care and professionalism.

Bovo added that he plans to remain engaged in community matters and looks forward to Hialeah's upcoming centennial celebration.

"May God bless the City of Hialeah and the residents that call it home," he concluded.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.