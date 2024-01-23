Hialeah officials to address ordinance regulating RVs, boats on residential properties
MIAMI - On Wednesday, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. and the city council will hold a press conference to discuss the ordinance that regulates the placement and limits the number of RVs and boats on residential properties.
Hialeah has already voted in favor of amending the existing RV ordinance.
The press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m.
