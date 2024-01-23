Watch CBS News
Hialeah officials to address ordinance regulating RVs, boats on residential properties

By Mauricio Maldonado

CBS Miami

MIAMI - On Wednesday, Hialeah Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr. and the city council will hold a press conference to discuss the ordinance that regulates the placement and limits the number of RVs and boats on residential properties.

Hialeah has already voted in favor of amending the existing RV ordinance.

The press conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. 

January 23, 2024

