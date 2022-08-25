Police: Hialeah house used for prostitution, man recruited woman in Argentina

MIAMI - Police say a man who placed an ad in an Argentinian newspaper looking for "Sexy escorts" has been arrested and is facing prostitution-related charges.

Police said they arrested Gustavo Luis Borrego, 37, at a Hialeah house they say was used for prostitution.

The undercover operation focused on a house located in the 200 block of W. 35th Street, according to police, after information was received that women were engaging in prostitution at this location.

Authorities entered the house where a woman and Borrego were detained.

"An interview of the female revealed that approximately two weeks ago, she responded to an ad in El Clarin job-posting looking for "Sexy escorts," police said.

The woman told police that she called the ad in the Argentinian newspaper and that Borrego answered the phone.

She told authorities that she was transported from Fort Lauderdale in a black Mercedes to the Hialeah location.

The woman told authorities that "Once at the house, Borrego explained to her that she would be performing sex acts with clients utilizing one of the two bedrooms he provided in the residence."

The arrest report says Borrego provided the woman housing as long as she worked as a prostitute for him and he derived the proceeds of her work.

Borrego also provided the woman with a cell phone, solely for arranging the sex dates with the clients, according to investigators.

He was arrested and transported to TGK.