South Florida high school teacher arrested after having sexual relationship with student, police say

Hialeah high school teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student, police say

An English teacher at Hialeah Senior High School was arrested after he and one of his students allegedly had a sexual relationship, according to police.

The student reportedly told police her relationship with Misael Gonzalez, 55, began after they spoke about issues she had regarding her father, according to the arrest report. The teen told police she was 15-years-old at the time.

According to the teen, their conversations then turned romantic and Gonzalez fondled her over her clothing on several occasions, the police report stated.

"The victim stated how the defendant would tell her they were in a boyfriend and girlfriend (romantic) relationship and how they loved one another," the arrest report read in part.

Gonzalez allegedly would meet her at her job and then they would go sit in his Tesla in the parking lot, where they would talk and kiss, according to police.

The teen told police from September 2024 through February 2025, she and Gonzalez had sexual encounters in his and other classrooms at the school, according to the arrest report. She added that they would only communicate with each other in person so as not to leave any trace of their conversations on electronic devices, investigators said in the report.

Spending "romantic" day together

In January of this year, the teen skipped school so they could spend the day at the beach, without her parents knowledge, according to police.

The teen allegedly told investigators they parked in garage across from a hotel, checked in, changed and went to the beach.

"The victim stated the defendant asked her if 'she was ready to have sex', she stated 'no.' The victim stated they spent the rest of the day together being romantic," according to the report.

Gonzalez then drove her back, so she could return to the school for dismissal, police said.

According to the teen, when she turned 16 in February of this year, she again skipped school, and they spent the day at Amelia Earhart Park. There, the teen said, she had sex for the first time, according to the arrest report.

Miami judge denies teacher bond

Gonzalez was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 20, at a Miami-Dade Public Schools warehouse. After being questioned by investigators he was arrested.

The teacher is facing several charges including lewd and lascivious battery, child abuse, molestation and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

During his bond hearing, a detective told the judge there are other victims in other cases. The judge found probable cause and ordered that he be held without bond.

Following the arrest, Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued the following statement.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools is disturbed by the unsettling allegations made against this individual. Upon learning about this suspected behavior, Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately began their investigation and subsequently made an arrest. This type of behavior will not be tolerated as it runs contrary to the professional conduct we expect from all employees. The District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District."