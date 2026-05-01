Woman airlifted to hospital after horrific dog attack in Hialeah, police say

An investigation is underway in Hialeah after police said a woman was airlifted to a hospital after suffering severe injuries during a dog attack on Thursday.

According to Hialeah police, officers responded to reports of the dog attack at a home located at 1129 West 70th Place.

When they arrived, they said they found a woman suffering from numerous dog bites to her arms and legs. Because of how severe her injuries were, Hialeah police said a decision was made to airlift her to a hospital for treatment.

Police were able to locate the dog they believe was involved in the attack and also saw several dogs on the property who were in poor condition.

Police said the dogs were malnourished, didn't have clean water and were living in unsanitary conditions.

The dog owner, who police have not yet identified, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and resisting arrest without violence.

Miami-Dade Animal Services also responded to the scene and removed 10 dogs from the property as part of an ongoing investigation.

No other information was released.