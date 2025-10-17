Hialeah day care director arrested for child abuse after video shows strike on toddler, police say

A 52-year-old day care director in Hialeah struck a 3-year-old boy on his left thigh with an open hand while changing his diaper, leaving a visible handprint, according to Hialeah Police.

The victim's mother reported the incident to Hialeah police on Oct. 11, according to the arrest report.

She said the boy's grandmother picked him up from the day care on the previous day and noticed the handprint marking on his left thigh area.

The victim no longer attends the day care after the incident.

Video footage and investigation

A day care staffer reviewed video footage and notified the mother the next day that it showed director Rosa Iriarte Alcala striking the victim while changing his diaper, according to the report.

The video footage showed Alcala using her right hand to strike the victim's lower extremities.

Police said photos taken showed visible redness on the left thigh consistent with being struck by an adult hand, with the outline of two fingers still printed on the skin.

Alcala turned herself in on Oct. 16 for an interview, where she confessed, the report states.

She was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of child abuse without great bodily harm, transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional (TGK) and booked.

CBS News Miami has learned Alcala has since been fired.