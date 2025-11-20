Family of 2 barbers found dead in Hialeah apartment plea for public's help: "Kevin and Christian need justice"

The grieving mothers, fathers and family members of two young barbers are appealing for the public's help after they were found dead in a Hialeah apartment in late July.

There were emotional moments inside the Hialeah Police headquarters as they spoke next to a montage of photos of the two members.

Hialeah Police also revealed that there is now a $15,000 reward in this case.

They told CBS News Miami they have vivid and dear memories of 18-year-old Kevin Ramirez and 20-year-old Christian Contreras, who police said were discovered inside Ramirez's apartment on July 29 at the Atlantico of Aquabella apartment complex at West 36th Avenue near 113th street.

The victim's Instagram pages showed off their work as barbers. Contreras had a chair at the barber shop and Ramirez previously worked there.

"I loved my son. He was good all the time and he was very happy. He was my friend," Victoria Jurado, Ramirez's mother, told CBS News Miami. "I don't know what happened. They killed my son and please, if anybody knows anything, call Crime Stoppers. Kevin is my life. Kevin and I were one. Kevin and me were together and I have now died in my life."

"Kevin and Christian need justice," Orlando Ramirez, Ramirez's father. "We die every day with this and we have a lot of questions that are not answered. He was very happy and he had such a bright future. My son was my life and now I can not sleep. I can not eat. I can not live. I wake up in the night."

"My kid was very happy and he had goals. They cut his wings the day they assassinated him," said Victoria Jurado, Contreras' mother. "I don't know why this happened. He had such dreams."

"I miss my son. Not to see him again. He will never walk in that door again," said Oscar Contreras Sr., Contreras' father. "This is very difficult."

"Since this happened, this has not been the same," said Oscar Contreras Jr., Christian's half-brother. "Somebody must know something here."

Police join in asking for the public's help with the investigation

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez of Hialeah Police also called for help from the community, saying, "We have gotten to the point where we are at a crossroads. We need people to make that call."

Rodriguez said police did not want to say how the two men died because of the ongoing investigation. He said the motive is not clear and he also said they have looked at surveillance video but have no suspects at this point.

Anyone who can help should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).