Hemingway hopefuls compete for look-alike title in Key West

KEY WEST - About 135 bearded men who look uncannily like Ernest Hemingway are gathered in Key West, the late author's home during the 1930s, to compete in the 43rd annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest that began Thursday evening.

The look-alike challenge highlights the island's Hemingway Days festival, saluting the writing talent and adventurous life of the American literary giant. This year's festival has added meaning by marking the 125th anniversary of Hemingway's birth.

During his Key West years, the Nobel Prize-winning writer penned classics including "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "To Have and Have Not."

The three-night competition takes place at Sloppy Joe's Bar, where Hemingway enjoyed sharing cocktails and camaraderie with friends.

Entrants in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest including Chris Dutton, left, try to impress the judges during the first round of the 2024 contest Thursday, July 18, 2024, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West. Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau

Entrants in Thursday's preliminary round included Bat Masterson, a Daytona Beach resident who has made the semi-finals for the last three years and will do the same this year. Closely observed by the judging panel of previous winners, Masterson and other hopefuls took turns parading across Sloppy Joe's stage pleading to judges why they should be selected.

The contest's second preliminary round is set for Friday evening and the 2024 winner is to be chosen Saturday night.

Many look-alikes are repeat contenders who bring their own cheering sections -- including some who have been competing for decades. Most attempt to copy the burly "Papa" persona and sportsmanlike appearance adopted by Hemingway in his later years.

Hemingway Days continues through Sunday, July 21, which is Ernest's birthday. Festival events include a quirky "Running of the Bulls" spoof, a Sunday "birthday bash" at Sloppy Joe's, and the Key West Marlin Tournament that recalls Hemingway's passion for Florida Keys fishing.