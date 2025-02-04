Miami Beach announces hefty parking and towing fees, DUI checkpoints for spring break

MIAMI - Miami Beach is once again trying to "break up" with spring breakers.

On Tuesday, the city launched its "Miami Beach Spring Break Reality Check" campaign designed to alert potential spring breakers that raucous behavior will not be tolerated.

To that end, Miami Beach will be enforcing certain restrictions through March. City officials credit last year's restrictions for creating a safer atmosphere.

"We will be employing license plate readers, drones, video technology and are planning increased enforcement against the illegal consumption of alcohol in public as well as the possession of illegal drugs," said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones in a statement.

According to a memo Miami Beach City Manager Eric Carpenter sent to the mayor and the commission, "The entire month of March 2025 has been designated as a high-impact period in Miami Beach, resulting in additional measures with respect to traffic, staffing and public safety."

Miami Beach parking during spring break

Every Thursday through Sunday on the first (Feb. 27- March 2), second (March 6-9) and fifth {March 27-30) weekends in March, the following high-impact measures will be in place:

The nonresident towing rate will be $516 - double the normal rate - plus a $30 administrative fee for vehicles towed in South Beach.

A flat parking rate of $30 will be in effect at city parking garages and surface lots in South Beach - including the following garages:

7 Street and Collins Avenue (G1)

12 Street and Washington Avenue (G2)

13 Street and Collins Avenue (G3)

16 Street between Collins and Washington Avenues (G4)

17 Street and Convention Center Drive (G5)

42 Street garage between Royal Palm and Sheridan avenues (G6)

18 Street and Meridian Avenue (G7)

Lincoln Lane North and Pennsylvania Avenue (G9)

19 Street and Bay Road (G10)

23 Street and Park Avenue (G12)

Entry to garages closes at 6 p.m. to all visitors, the city stated.

The flat parking rate and 6 p.m. entrance restriction do not apply to residents, access card holders or authorized employees.

Ocean Drive will only be accessible to vehicles via 13 Street with a sole exit at 5 Street on March 6-9, March 13-16 and March 20-23. Barricades will line the west side of Ocean Drive to reduce the potential of pedestrians coming into contact with vehicles.

Police officers will be patrolling the city to detect and arrest drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Packaged liquor stores in the Entertainment District will strictly adhere to the 8 p.m. regular closing time.

Busiest Miami Beach weekends in March

Carpenter's memo said based on college schedules, March 13-16 and March 20-23 are expected to generate the largest spring break crowds this year. On those two weekends, more stringent measures will be put in place.

Parking garages and surface lots south of 23 Street will be closed.

A $100 flat fee parking rate will be in effect for visitors at the Sunset Harbour Garage on 19 Street and Bay Road (G10) and the 42 Street garage between Royal Palm and Sheridan avenues (G6).

Parking garage and surface lot closures as well as flat-fee parking rates do not apply to Miami Beach residents, access card holders, permit holders or Miami Beach employees.

Sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive will be closed on March 14-16 and March 21-23.

Businesses will be prohibited from renting or leasing golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50 cubic centimeters or less and motorized bicycles.

A license plate reader detail on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways will be implemented by the Miami Beach Police Department. Motorists should expect significant traffic as eastbound travel lanes will be reduced.

Ocean Drive will only be accessible to vehicles from the most northern available street with a sole exit at 5 Street on March 6-9, March 13-16 and March 20-23. Barricades will line the west side of Ocean Drive to reduce the potential of pedestrians coming into contact with vehicles.

A DUI checkpoint will be in place along the 400 block of 5 Street starting at 7 p.m. over March 14-15 and March 21-22.

Enhanced Miami Beach law enforcement and staffing

Staffing levels for Miami Beach Police, Fire Rescue, Ocean Rescue, Code Compliance, Park Rangers, Parking and Sanitation will be significantly enhanced throughout March.

Goodwill Ambassadors wearing pink "Take Care of Our City" T-shirts will be deployed throughout the Entertainment District to answer visitor questions, provide directions and give tips on how to enjoy the city.