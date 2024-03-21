Miami Beach continues campaign to "end spring break" with DUI details, heightened police patrols and beach access restrictions

MIAMI BEACH — Miami Beach is implementing more restrictive measures aiming "to put an end to spring break" in the city, including restrictions on beach access, license plate reader and DUI details, and heightened police patrol and enforcement for this weekend.

"The entire month of March has been designated as a high-impact period in Miami Beach, which has resulted in additional measures being taken with respect to traffic, staffing and public safety," the city stated in a Thursday afternoon press release.

The new measures come in the wake of a legal hearing between the City of Miami Beach and three South Beach nightclubs, who filed a complaint in Miami-Dade Court last week over the midnight curfew city leaders instated during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The following high-impact measures will take place this weekend:

A license plate reader detail on the eastbound lanes of the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways will be implemented by the Miami Beach Police Department on Friday and Saturday. Motorists should expect significant traffic as eastbound travel lanes will be reduced.

Police officers will be patrolling the city to detect and arrest drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Beach entrances on Ocean Drive are limited to 5, 10 and 12 Streets and will have security checkpoints to ensure prohibited items are not brought onto the beach. These entrances will close at 6 p.m.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables and similar objects will not be permitted on the beach. Amplified music without a city-issued permit will be restricted.

As a reminder, alcohol and smoking are always prohibited on city beaches.

Ocean Drive will only be accessible to vehicles via 13 Street with a sole exit at 5 Street on March 21-24. Barricades will line Ocean Drive to reduce the potential of pedestrians coming into contact with motor vehicles.

Packaged liquor stores in the Entertainment District will strictly adhere to the 8 p.m. regular closing time.

Businesses renting or leasing golf carts, low-speed vehicles, autocycles (i.e. slingshots), motorized scooters, mopeds, motorcycles powered by motors of 50 cubic centimeters or less and motorized bicycles will be suspended from operating on March 21-24.

Additionally, a Special Event Zone has been designated from 6 a.m. on Thursday until 7 a.m. Monday for the following areas:

Dade Blvd. and 23 St. on the North

Washington Ave. on the West; South Pointe Park on the South

The Erosion Control Line on the East

The entire 5 Street corridor from MacArthur Causeway to Washington Avenue and all streets south of 5 Street to South Pointe Park

Traffic plan

Miami Beach Police is also implementing a traffic plan beginning at 6 p.m. each Friday through Sunday for the rest of the month to reduce traffic impacts around the neighborhoods of South of Fifth (SOFI), West Avenue and Flamingo Park.

Drivers can access SOFI by Alton Road, Washington and Collins Avenues. Flamingo Park can only be reached by Washington Avenue. Additionally, local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic and improve mobility for residents and business patrons, the city stated.

Parking

Miami Beach will conduct enhanced parking enforcement and increased towing for the rest of the month with priority attention given to residential areas, the city shared.

A flat parking rate of $30 will be in effect at city parking garages and surface lots in the Entertainment District - including the following garages:

7 Street and Collins Avenue (G1)

12 Street and Washington Avenue (G2)

13 Street and Collins Avenue (G3)

16 Street between Collins and Washington Avenues (G4)

Entry to garages closes at 6 p.m. to all visitors, the city stated. The flat parking rate and 6 p.m. entrance restriction do not apply to residents, access card holders or authorized employees.

The nonresident towing rate will be $516 - double the normal rate - plus a $30 administrative fee for vehicles towed in South Beach within the following boundaries:

23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23 Street or Dade Boulevard)

Government Cut on the south

Biscayne Bay on the west

The Atlantic Ocean on the east

Parking will not be allowed on Collins Avenue from 5 Street to Española Way and Washington Avenue from 5-16 Streets starting at 6 a.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

Parking along the 100 blocks of 6-14 Streets will be restricted for 24 hours daily from Thursday through Sunday. Also, Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are exempt from these restrictions, unless noted otherwise on signs, the city stated.

Additionally, parking along the 200 blocks of 6-15 Streets will be restricted nightly from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. from Thursday through Sunday. And, Residential Zone 5 parking permit holders are also exempt unless noted otherwise.

Staffing

Miami Beach Police, Fire Rescue, Ocean Rescue, Code Compliance, Park Rangers, Parking and Sanitation departments will be "significantly enhanced" throughout the rest of March as well, the city stated.

MBPD will be supplemented by the Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Schools Police and other municipal law enforcement agencies. Also, Miami Beach Fire has augmented its staffing to include fire inspectors who will conduct nightly, weekend inspections for occupancy loads and life safety systems at nightclubs and other establishments.

Miami Beach also stated that Goodwill Ambassadors wearing pink "Take Care of Our City" t-shirts will be deployed throughout the Entertainment District to answer questions, provide directions and give tips on "how to enjoy the city."

Miami Beach has noticed larger crowds starting the night of March 14, and last year during spring break, there were two deadly shootings and nearly 500 arrests made. The third weekend of March has had a problematic past for the city, marked by several other incidents related to spring break revelers.

City officials had warned residents, visitors and businesses since last year that a curfew was likely during spring break this year. When curfew enforcement began on Friday, it went smoothly and police almost had the entire strip cleared by 12:15 a.m.

The curfew — 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. — is just in place for St. Patrick's Day weekend. According to CBS News Miami's news partners at the Miami Herald, this is the fourth year in a row that Miami Beach has declared a curfew during spring break; however, unlike past years, the 2024 curfew was imposed despite a relatively quiet March so far thanks to the city's "break up with spring break" campaign.