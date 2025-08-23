Watch CBS News
Heavy rainstorms, strong winds to hit South Florida this afternoon. See timeline here.

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Scott Withers

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a stormy afternoon across Southern Florida. Strong storms are building across the Everglades and blowing east/northeast into both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. 

satstormsafternoon.png
  The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a storm afternoon across Southern Florida.  Scott Withers

Several storms are already under advisories from the National Weather Service due to strong gusting winds.   

These storms are creating multiple lighting strikes. 

Western winds are blowing large amounts of moisture from the Gulf across the Florida peninsula which in used in the generation of the storms. 

The storms are expected to stretching through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. 

Additionally, some areas of South Florida will experience triple digit feels like temperatures due to a combination of the heat and the humidity. 

NEXT Weather meteorologist Scott Withers will be providing live updates on the CBS Miami's stream.

