Flooding concerns as Fort Lauderdale prepares for king tides in the days ahead

Fort Lauderdale is preparing for king tides expected September 8-12, which could flood low-lying areas and coastal roads such as Las Olas Boulevard.

William Heath, visiting the city, said conditions seemed mild while he was in the water.

"It's been pretty calm. We were only here for an hour and a half but it was pretty calm," Heath said. He decided to leave once he noticed clouds approaching.

The city said it has been working on infrastructure improvements to better handle king tides. Last year, crews updated several sea walls along Las Olas Boulevard, with more upgrades planned this year.

Heath, who is in town visiting family, said he is relieved to be staying further inland.

"They're about 40 minutes from the beach," Heath said.

Andy Hazelton, a retired NOAA scientist, explained that tides this time of year are generally predictable based on the moon's position, but strong weather conditions can make them worse.

"If you have a strong easterly wind that can give you some of that coastal flooding and exacerbate what's already going on," Hazelton said.

City officials are asking residents to report hazardous or impassable roads during flooding. A full list of this month's king tide dates is available on the city's website.