Heavy rain and flash flooding threat grows in South Florida with storms expected Wednesday

A NEXT Weather Alert Day is in effect for Wednesday as South Florida braces for the possibility of heavy rain and flash flooding, with the potential for the alert to extend into Thursday depending on rainfall totals.

The NEXT Weather team says weather models are trending wetter, raising concerns about a one- to two-day rain event that could bring significant impacts to the region.

The main threat is flash flooding caused by repeated rounds of heavy rain.

The NEXT Weather team is tracking two rounds of storms expected Wednesday — one around midday and a stronger system during the evening commute, which could complicate travel and increase flood risk on roads and low-lying areas.

If rainfall accumulations are high enough on Wednesday, the alert will likely continue into Thursday, according to the NEXT Weather team. Residents are urged to monitor updates and prepare for rapidly changing conditions.