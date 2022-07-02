Heat sign first-round pick Nikola Jovic

MIAMI - The Miami Heat have signed their first-round draft pick Nikola Jović, the team announced Saturday.

The terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Jović, who was named the 2022 All-Adriatic League Top Prospect of the Year, appeared in 25 games with Mega Basket last season and averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 27.2 minutes while shooting 42.8 percent from the field, 35.6 percent from three-point range and 75.4 percent from the foul line.

The 19-year-old was named to the All-Tournament Team while representing Serbia in the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup and was named MVP of the Belgrade qualifier in the 2020-21 Euroleague Tournament.

Jović is currently participating with the HEAT's Summer League team in both the California Classic in San Francisco and the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.