Heat advisory for South Florida, "feels like" temps up to 112 degrees

MIAMI - A heat advisory has been issued for all of South Florida as "feels like" temperatures are forecast to be in the triple digits,

Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 90s. However combined with the humidity, the heat indices could reach 105 to 112 degrees.

Miami-Dade and Broward are under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monroe County's advisory runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours in Miami-Dade. An advisory is issued for Broward and the Florida Keys when a heat index of 107 degrees is expected for at least two hours.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, but avoid those that contain caffeine, high sugar content, and alcohol. Stay in an air-conditioned room, limit the time you work or spend outdoors during the hottest part of the day, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Wear clothing that is lightweight, light-colored, and loose-fitting. If you're outside, wear a hat and sunscreen to protect your face and scalp from harmful UV rays.

If you must be outdoors, slow down, take breaks in a shaded or cool area, and drink cool fluids every hour.

If you feel lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek medical attention immediately by calling 911.

For dog owners wanting to take their four-legged friends for a walk, it's important to remember the seven-second rule. Place your hand on the concrete for seven seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet too.