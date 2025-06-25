Heartbroken Opa-locka mom speaks out after 9-year-old autistic son found dead in canal

South Florida mom shares her grief after 9-year-old autistic son dies shortly after running away

A South Florida mother is grieving the loss of her 9-year-old son, who was found dead in a canal after running away from home.

Anthony "King" Brown, who had autism and was non-verbal, was discovered less than a mile from his family's new home, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.



A sudden disappearance

King's mother, Cyrelle Rolle, told CBS News Miami she was bathing her youngest child when her daughter alerted her that the front door had been left open. That's when she realized King had wandered off.

"I just lost it. I just ran. No shoes, no nothing. I was just screaming 'King,' just hoping he was at the corner," Rolle said. "He wasn't."

The family had recently moved to the area after experiencing homelessness. Rolle said her son was adjusting well to the new home.

"He loved it," she said. "It felt like home for us."



A gentle, loving child

Rolle described her son as deeply affectionate and gentle, relying on touch to communicate his love.

"He was just so loving. He would always show me affection... so, so gentle," she said.

Routines were especially important for King, as they are for many children on the autism spectrum.



A common and tragic risk

Experts say cases like King's are heartbreakingly common.

Dr. Angeala Tejeda, a psychologist with the Early Intervention Program - ABA Therapy, explained that children with autism often lack an understanding of danger and are drawn to water for sensory reasons.

"Kids with autism specifically, they don't have a concept of what is danger," Dr. Tejeda said. "They look for comfort and sensory-wise as well. So, when they get into the water, it feels relaxing."

She recommends safety measures like GPS tracking devices, including Apple AirTags, and installing alarms or locks on doors to help prevent similar incidents.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said no foul play is suspected.



Community gathering planned

A vigil in honor of King Brown will be held Friday night.