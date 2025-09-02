Hearing continues for Miami-Dade officer in deadly 2019 UPS truck shootout

Stand Your Ground hearing continues for Miami-Dade officer charged in deadly 2019 shootout

Stand Your Ground hearing continues for Miami-Dade officer charged in deadly 2019 shootout

Stand Your Ground hearing continues for Miami-Dade officer charged in deadly 2019 shootout

More testimony and video were presented Tuesday in the ongoing stand your ground hearing for suspended Miami-Dade police officer Jose Mateo, who is seeking to have a manslaughter charge against him dismissed after a deadly shootout on Miramar Parkway in 2019.

Chaos during the pursuit

Miami-Dade Detective Brian Young testified he raced to the chaotic scene with his gun already drawn after suspects inside a hijacked UPS truck opened fire at officers.

"Chasing a suspect who fired shots at an officer, I'm going to have my gun in my hand," Young said.

Mateo and three other officers are charged with manslaughter in connection with the deaths of two bystanders: a UPS driver taken hostage in the truck and a motorist caught in traffic during the hail of gunfire.

Prosecutors argue the officers engaged in reckless policing that endangered the public.

Prosecutors press witnesses on dangers

On the stand, Prosecutor Chuck Morton questioned Detective Hector Rodriguez about the potential risks during the standoff.

"Did you have any concerns?" Morton asked.

"Yes," Rodriguez replied.

"Tell us what concerns you had," Morton pressed.

"Anything could happen right now, subject exit vehicle with victim, multitude of different scenarios could occur," Rodriguez answered.

"Scenarios that were dangerous to the public?" Morton asked.

"Yes sir," Rodriguez said.

Defense argues officers faced threat

Defense attorney Richard Diaz countered by stressing that the officers put themselves in immediate danger to stop the threat.

"One of the things the policy required you to do is to go right in harm's way," Young said.

"Right into harm's way, directly to that threat," Diaz followed.

"Yes," Young confirmed.

Young added that officers could not remain in their vehicles once the shootout began.

"When you see fellow officers getting out of their cars you don't just stay there and duck, you're going to get out and approach the threat," he said.

What comes next?

Prosecutors said they hoped to finish presenting their case by Wednesday. The defense will then call four or five witnesses.

The judge has stated he will not rule from the bench but instead issue a written decision.